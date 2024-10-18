David M. Rothenstein Sells 3,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $236,005.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,485,797.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ciena Trading Down 0.1 %

Ciena stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $69.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,397,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ciena by 1,944.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,062,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,513 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 7,767.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,966,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,742,000 after buying an additional 1,941,419 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,214,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its stake in Ciena by 118.7% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,524,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,378,000 after buying an additional 827,352 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

