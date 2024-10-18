Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 30,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,726,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,590,064.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 22nd, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 7,074 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $63,807.48.
  • On Thursday, August 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $174,000.00.
  • On Friday, July 19th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,700 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $367,367.00.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 3.1 %

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALHC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,129 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

