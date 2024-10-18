DeepOnion Achieves Market Capitalization of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 9% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $2.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0547 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00067770 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00018427 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006367 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,975.70 or 0.38004705 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

