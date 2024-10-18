Delcath Systems’ (DCTH) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 115.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DCTH. Craig Hallum started coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Delcath Systems Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.78. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 312.48% and a negative net margin of 474.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 40,064 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

