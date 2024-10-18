Demand Brands (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Demand Brands shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 918 shares changing hands.
Demand Brands Stock Performance
About Demand Brands
Demand Brands, Inc focuses on developing electroseismic applications and drone programs technologies for the energy industry. The company is based in Santa Monica, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Demand Brands
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Demand Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demand Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.