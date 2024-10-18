Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Stock Price Down 30.1% – Should You Sell?

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Free Report) shares were down 30.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). Approximately 4,179,453 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 484% from the average daily volume of 715,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.29 ($0.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.39. The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.22.

In related news, insider Nigel Rudd bought 1,240,000 shares of Destiny Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of £3,100 ($4,048.05). Corporate insiders own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

