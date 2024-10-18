dForce USD (USX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,548.29

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.53 million and $2,548.29 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00108100 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011010 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 55.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99651027 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $36,156.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

