Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) is DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,545,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $44,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFGR. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,084,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,589,000 after acquiring an additional 144,192 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,113,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,809,000 after purchasing an additional 526,660 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,722,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,045,000 after purchasing an additional 758,384 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,180,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,485,000 after buying an additional 148,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,647,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,173,000 after buying an additional 252,171 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFGR stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $29.39.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

