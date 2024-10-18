Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Bought by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for 2.2% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $17,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 99,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 29,331 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 786,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after buying an additional 69,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

