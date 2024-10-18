Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,708,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,252,000 after buying an additional 1,876,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,781,000 after buying an additional 1,832,029 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,088,000 after buying an additional 962,055 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,842,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,616,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,992,000 after buying an additional 1,019,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.53. 62,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,864. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $38.51.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.