Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU opened at $40.38 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.