Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.57.

DIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 226,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIN opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.71. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $53.26.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

