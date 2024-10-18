Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.57.
DIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, October 4th.
Shares of DIN opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.71. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $53.26.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
See Also
