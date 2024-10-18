DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1,000.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,370 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,440 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 160,136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 767,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 767,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $29.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

