DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 157 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 506.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.88.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $150.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.89. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $152.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

