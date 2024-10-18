DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Buys 404 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after purchasing an additional 338,494 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,904,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $491.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $476.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.48. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

