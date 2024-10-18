DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Has $305,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1,532.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.34.

Read Our Latest Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.