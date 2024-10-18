DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF comprises 0.7% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned 3.04% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEHP. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 105,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DEHP stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $193.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.