DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $175.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.57. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $123.31 and a 1-year high of $177.51.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

