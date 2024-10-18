DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

VXUS stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

