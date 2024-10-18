DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Takes $51,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $119.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.02 and its 200 day moving average is $113.31. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $120.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

