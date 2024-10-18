Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on December 5th

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Discover Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Discover Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $12.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $150.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $152.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.63 and a 200 day moving average of $130.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.88.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

