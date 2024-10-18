DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 9,552 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $657,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 14,036 shares of DocuSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $778,576.92.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $72.50 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,214,000 after purchasing an additional 417,352 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,099,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,318,000 after buying an additional 75,026 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,518,000 after acquiring an additional 576,414 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,489 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

