DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) vs. Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Critical Contrast

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) and Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DocuSign and Freshworks”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $2.86 billion 5.19 $73.98 million $0.52 139.42 Freshworks $652.94 million 5.16 -$137.44 million ($0.40) -28.20

DocuSign has higher revenue and earnings than Freshworks. Freshworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocuSign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DocuSign has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freshworks has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

77.6% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Freshworks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of DocuSign shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Freshworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DocuSign and Freshworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign 34.56% 16.18% 6.47% Freshworks -15.72% -9.08% -6.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DocuSign and Freshworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 2 7 2 0 2.00 Freshworks 0 6 9 0 2.60

DocuSign presently has a consensus target price of $63.40, indicating a potential downside of 12.55%. Freshworks has a consensus target price of $17.86, indicating a potential upside of 58.31%. Given Freshworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freshworks is more favorable than DocuSign.

Summary

DocuSign beats Freshworks on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc. provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce. It also provides Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; Monitor that uses advanced analytics to track DocuSign eSignature web, mobile, and API account; Notary which enables notaries public to conduct remote online notarization transactions; and Web Forms, a web forms that quickly draft agreements using pre-populated data from completed forms or external systems via APIs. In addition, the company offers Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally. Signature and CLM are FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct and partner-assisted sales, and digital self-service purchasing. DocuSign, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels. The company also provides Freshsales, an advanced and user-friendly sales automation solution; Freshmarketer, a marketing automation solution for businesses to redefine their marketing strategies; Freshsales Suite, which offers businesses a unified platform that facilitates cohesive engagement and detailed tracking of customers throughout their entire buying journey; Freshservice that offers virtual agents to help employees resolve issues, make requests, and answer questions without contacting the service desk; and Freshservice for Business Teams, which provides a unified employee service experience while ensuring the secure separation of departmental data. In addition, it offers Freshping to monitor website’s availability and get multichannel alerts if the website goes down; Freshstatus, which allows businesses to create a custom branded website status page for internal or external viewing to communicate website uptime and availability; and Freshsurvey to measure net promoter scores and other satisfaction metrics directly within Freshworks products. The company was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. Freshworks Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.