DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) COO Prabir Adarkar Sells 32,124 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) COO Prabir Adarkar sold 32,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $4,754,030.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 963,094 shares in the company, valued at $142,528,281.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $151.40 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $152.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.69 and its 200-day moving average is $122.97. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.19, a P/E/G ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DASH. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Argus initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 930.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 675,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,534,000 after acquiring an additional 610,388 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $2,969,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 97.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 9.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

