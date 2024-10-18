Dora Factory (new) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $30.25 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Dora Factory (new) has a total market capitalization of $30.25 million and approximately $339,994.53 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dora Factory (new) Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.05201772 USD and is up 4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $327,454.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

