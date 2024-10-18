Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Position Cut by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DORM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 73.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 119,707 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at $10,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,032,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,282,000 after acquiring an additional 41,849 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 404.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at $2,807,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DORM traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $118.27. 20,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,781. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $119.28. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

In related news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $25,157.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 881,298 shares in the company, valued at $103,120,678.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,669 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $300,449.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 876,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,628,880.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $25,157.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 881,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,120,678.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,297 shares of company stock worth $6,163,491. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

