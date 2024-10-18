DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.24.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $30,481.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,013.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,056 shares of company stock valued at $124,644 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 212.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 72.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

