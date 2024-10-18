Douglas K. Mellinger Sells 1,000 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $16,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,478.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $18.01 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The company had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 439,309 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $4,498,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth about $11,920,000. Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 110,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

