Drake & Associates LLC Acquires 477 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $415.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $383.77 and a 200-day moving average of $358.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

