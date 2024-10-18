Drake & Associates LLC Buys 1,169 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.98 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.28.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

