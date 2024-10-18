Drake & Associates LLC Has $20.97 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Drake & Associates LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 6.8% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Drake & Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $20,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

