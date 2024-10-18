Drake & Associates LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,534.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 25,419 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $1,109,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $4,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.1 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $227.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.61 and its 200 day moving average is $220.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,447,741.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $2,289,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,481.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

