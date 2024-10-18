Drake & Associates LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,049,000 after buying an additional 4,053,793 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,665,000 after buying an additional 3,135,457 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 74.0% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,665 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,648 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

