Drake & Associates LLC Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Drake & Associates LLC owned 0.11% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

STIP opened at $100.96 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.74 and a 12-month high of $101.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

