Drake & Associates LLC Sells 204 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Drake & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 87.9% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 32,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTV opened at $177.58 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $178.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.72. The company has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.