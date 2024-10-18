Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 569.58 ($7.44) and traded as high as GBX 661.50 ($8.64). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 661.50 ($8.64), with a volume of 745,512 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DRX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 600 ($7.83) to GBX 750 ($9.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Drax Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Drax Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 397.59, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 646.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 571.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 10.40 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,445.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Drax Group

In other Drax Group news, insider Rob Shuter purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 646 ($8.44) per share, for a total transaction of £516,800 ($674,849.83). Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Stories

