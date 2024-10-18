DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of DRD stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $988.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 4,107.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 270.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 57,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

