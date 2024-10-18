Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Sells C$40,455.23 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) Director Kellie Leitch sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.68, for a total value of C$40,455.23.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$22.80. 11,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$372.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.21. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$23.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.10.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cormark lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.75 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.75.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.