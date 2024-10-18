Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Cut to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

DUOL has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duolingo from $255.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.22.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $287.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.11. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $140.16 and a fifty-two week high of $297.56.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,341,941.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,341,941.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,490,787.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,374 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,912 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 350.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

