Dwight A. Merriman Sells 1,385 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.82, for a total value of $398,630.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,634,112.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MongoDB Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $271.87 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.54 and its 200-day moving average is $285.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of -96.75 and a beta of 1.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. UBS Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.96.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after buying an additional 194,148 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $1,860,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 86.4% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

