Dymension (DYM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $49.47 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, Dymension has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $371.31 million and approximately $49.47 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00002618 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,034,918,857 coins and its circulating supply is 209,223,379 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,034,901,424 with 209,176,983 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.83707 USD and is up 10.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $39,526,068.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars.

