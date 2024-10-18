E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) Trading Up 6.9% – Still a Buy?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 1,494,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 558,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

E-Home Household Service Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

