EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.81. Approximately 708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

EACO Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12.

EACO Company Profile

EACO Corporation, through its subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners in the United States, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic components, such as spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

