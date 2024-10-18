Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 6,309 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $151,163.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 499,992 shares in the company, valued at $11,979,808.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Monday, October 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $104,412.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,630 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $115,055.50.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 113 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,802.40.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $100.88.

On Monday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,159 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $130,109.98.

On Friday, September 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 17,075 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $412,019.75.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27,196 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $661,950.64.

On Friday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,503 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $35,455.77.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,576 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $89,328.48.

On Monday, September 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 699 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $17,461.02.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACR traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. 5,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,438. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 100.49, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $124.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth $3,729,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACR

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles