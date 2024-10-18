Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 238.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $109.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.