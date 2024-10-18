eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Increased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,146 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in eBay by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in eBay by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,385 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.10.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.58. The company had a trading volume of 601,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.91. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

