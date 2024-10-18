Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

EDUC opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

About Educational Development

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.53% of Educational Development worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

