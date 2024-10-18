Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
EDUC opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.06.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
