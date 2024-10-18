Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $446.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.98 and a 1 year high of $567.26.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $611.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.