Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $107,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NatWest Group plc grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $909,000. Drake & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.2% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LLY opened at $917.18 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $920.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $856.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.