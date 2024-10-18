ELIS (XLS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.20 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 18th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $20.20 million and $39,479.51 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09995248 USD and is down -6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $53,180.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

